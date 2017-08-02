Austin Jackson jumps over wall and into Fenway bullpen to rob home run

The race for defensive play of the year just received another worthy candidate. Look out, Nolan Arenado and Jackie Bradley Jr., because it’s going to be tough to top the catch Cleveland Indians centerfielder Austin Jackson made Tuesday night.

Jackson struck in the bottom of the fifth inning. Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez led off the frame hoping to cut into Cleveland’s lead. On the second pitch, it looked like he succeeded. Ramirez drove a slider to deep center. It was definitely going over the wall.

Technically, it did, but not before falling into in Jackson’s glove.

See what we mean? Jackson tracked the ball over near the bullpen area out in center at Fenway, timed his jump perfectly, made an amazing catch to rob the home run and then went over the wall and landed in the bullpen.

The view from the side might be even more impressive, as it tells you just how high Jackson had to go in order to make the play.

Austin Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez with an absolutely ridiculous catch in 5th. Fenway crowd even gave a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/JqCqiFm910 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017

After seeing Jackson make the play, Ramirez gave the appropriate reaction.

We are all Hanley Ramirez pic.twitter.com/sWx0WNVg5M — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 2, 2017

Seems about right. That’s exactly what we did when we saw the catch.

Ramirez would get his revenge, as the Red Sox pulled off a dramatic 12-10 walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth.

