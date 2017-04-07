At Augusta National, too much is never enough

AUGUSTA, Ga. — When it comes to Augusta National, it’s all true. The splendor of the place, that is.

And depending on which side of the ropes you stand, that splendor can be either awesome or completely ridiculous.

Take for example the desk inside the brand-new media center at which I sit while writing this story. It’s made of solid wood, with two TVs, one showing live coverage of the 81st Masters being played right outside, the other a leaderboard. It’s surrounded by 347 other solid wood desks, each with two TVs on them as well. Oh, and every one comes with a reclining leather chair.

I bring this up not to brag, but to demonstrate just how different this place, Augusta National, is. You see, at every other golf tournament I’ve covered, media is put inside a temporary white tent, usually with the sound of jet propulsion (i.e. the air conditioner) drowning out any conversation.

Here’s what they look like:

Here, we sit inside a $62 million permanent structure (that is the reported number) that looks like this:

To fit the place on the grounds, the club needed more land. (That should be obvious.) So it bought an adjacent music store for $5.35 million and a Pep Boys for another $6.9 million, you know, because it could.

Among the features inside:

• a restaurant with more waiters and waitresses than tables. (They’re all amazingly friendly, by the way. In fact, everyone who works at Augusta National is amazingly friendly.)

• walls lined with stone; ceilings with slotted wood.

• a balcony overlooking the practice range (which easily cost another eight to nine figures).

• another balcony overlooking the front entrance.

• marble counters in the bathrooms, where attendants are always waiting to clean up after your every, ahem, use.

• an interview room with more wood desks, more leather chairs and individual microphones for everyone.

• a locker room with showers, because there’s nothing like typing to work up a sweat.

Here’s the view from my seat, which should be noted will be used once a year for less than a week:

Seriously, thanks Augusta National.

The place is so over the top, Roger Goodell, wearing his green jacket, was spotted checking it out the other day. Yeah, the NFL commissioner is a member here.

Thing is, there was nothing wrong with the “old” media center here at Augusta. In fact, until stepping inside this media center, the old one held the distinction as the nicest in all of sport. (In comparison, it’s now a complete dump because, you know, once you’ve tasted Kool-Aid, water is just blah.)

To accommodate the new building, the club needed to create a driving path to the course. So what did they do? Build a tunnel of course. Two actually, both lined with stone that’s only necessary because this is Augusta National and everything is perfect at Augusta National. (No hyperbole here. Even the mud here, by way of some sort of filament, is green.)

