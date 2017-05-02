Atletico Madrid confirms Lucas Hernández has signed new deal until 2022

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernández has committed his future to the Spanish capital club by signing a contract extension on 1 May. The new deal will keep him at Vicente Calderon until 2022.

The 21-year-old joined Atletico's academy from Rayo Majadahonda in 2007. After spending seven years in the youth setup, he was given a first team debut in December 2014. The France Under-21 international has been impressive for his side, making 20 appearances across all competitions.

A statement on Atletico's official website read, "Lucas Hernández has extended his contract with Atlético de Madrid for two more seasons."

"Lucas, who is 21, has trained in our Academy from the U11 category, a team he joined in the 2007-08 season. This season, the French left-back has continued his great progression, establishing himself as a top value and playing 20 matches so far. He is also a regular in the squad lists of the French U21 national team."

Hernández's form for Atletico has not gone unnoticed. ESPN reports he has been attracting interest from league rivals Barcelona, while the Catalan club's former manager Pep Guardiola wanted to sign him for his current club Manchester City.

According to the Sun, City's local rivals Manchester United were also interested in signing the Frenchman. However, Hernández has snubbed advances from these clubs and says he is delighted to renew his deal with the "club of my life".

Atletico's sporting director Jose Luis Caminero says Hernández signing a new deal with the La Liga outfit is a "source of joy".

He said, "This is a source of joy, since he is a player with an enormous potential and a spectacular future.

"He has strength and speed, along with an astonishing maturity for one so young. Lucas has had to perform in very awkward moments and has always done it at a great level. This is great news for us."

Hernández's younger brother Theo is also on Atletico's books. The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal at Alaves. His impressive form for the Basque club has seen him attract interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. He is believed to have a £20.3m ($26.2m) release clause on his contract.

