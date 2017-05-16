Athletics invite Derek Carr to pitch batting practice after he posts wiffle ball video

With spring in bloom, there's no doubt it's wiffle ball season, and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got into the spirit Sunday by tweeting videos of himself tossing some pitches.
Who cares that it's a whiffle ball... still got it... just saying 💪🏼... @Yankees @Dodgers @Athletics @SFGiants @MLB #TheMovementIsReal 😉 pic.twitter.com/8IIL3PulfH— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 15, 2017
The Athletics responded by inviting him to pitch some batting practice.
@derekcarrqb Want to come test that arm and throw BP? Let's see if we can make it happen! #BayAreaUnite— #Voteland 5 x Daily (@Athletics) May 15, 2017
In response, Carr tweeted he would "love to at some point."
Carr is no stranger to showing off his arm at the Oakland Coliseum, where both the Raiders and Athletics play.
