Athletics invite Derek Carr to pitch batting practice after he posts wiffle ball video

Tim Balk

With spring in bloom, there's no doubt it's wiffle ball season, and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got into the spirit Sunday by tweeting videos of himself tossing some pitches.

The Athletics responded by inviting him to pitch some batting practice.

In response, Carr tweeted he would "love to at some point."

Carr is no stranger to showing off his arm at the Oakland Coliseum, where both the Raiders and Athletics play.

