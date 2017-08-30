Astros-Rangers meaningless after destruction from Hurricane Harvey

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Weather Channel was on in the Houston Astros’ borrowed clubhouse on Tuesday afternoon. On the screen, reporters stood in the relentless rain and relayed harrowing stories about neighborhoods the players knew and loved.

Arrayed along a cabinet below the row of TVs were newspapers from around the country, including one depicting a man in chest-deep water, wearing a Mets cap, rescuing a dog. “RAIN OF TERROR,” was the headline.

Players spoke quietly, their eyes rimmed in fatigue. “I don’t think a lot of sleep has been had,” said infielder Alex Bregman.

There was shock, too.

“Never in a million years,” said pitcher Dallas Keuchel, “would I have thought that we would be playing outside of Minute Maid Park when we have a retractable roof for that very reason. Which means the floods have been almost Biblical. That’s what you have to wrap your mind around – how crazy it is.”

The Houston Astros stand for the national anthem before a baseball against the Texas Rangers in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Manager A.J. Hinch started to well up when he mentioned a photo of elderly women in a nursing home, sitting quietly as water rose around them. “That’s real,” he said, and his throat caught.

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017





Hurricane Harvey has devastated a great American city in a great American state, and all the Astros can do is watch from a distant ballpark and check their phones. And plan to give somehow. And do their best to raise some spirits through the sport they play.

“We’re helpless,” said Bregman. “We’ve been trying to spread the word as much as possible on social media, figure out ways to help, but really our hands are tied.”

Baseball is a game they all live and breathe, but on this Tuesday it was pretty clear nobody wanted to be at a dome in Florida. They were far away from their loved ones, wearing road grey uniform pants and blue alternative tops for a “home” game because that’s all they had with them. To a man, they all wanted to be wearing slickers and rain boots, sloshing through the streets and assisting first responders.

It’s the saddest week in Houston history; it seemed wrong to play any sort of game.

Keuchel took the field here for early warm-ups, and he wondered if he should allow a smile. “People back home are stranded,” he said.

It’s not just the Astros. Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail has a house in Houston. He suggested his wife and daughter leave while they could, but they didn’t want to leave their cats and dog behind. They are there, safe and dry on the third floor of their home, but the water looms close by. Brocail said he would keep his phone with him in the dugout Tuesday night in case of texts from home.

“I’ll be honest,” he said. “I’ll have my phone. If somebody said something about it, I don’t care. I don’t. I’m not checking scores.”

It’s not just baseball players, either. Up the highway from here in Tampa, a good portion of the Buccaneers offense is from the Houston area. Wide receiver Mike Evans rode out Hurricane Ike in 2008, and had to be evacuated. Running back Charles Sims III scrolled through his phone in the locker room before practice, hoping for updates on the developing catastrophe. Wide receiver Josh Huff has an aunt and a grandmother in Houston, where he grew up. They are safe for now but his grandmother’s house is taking on water.

It’s simply not a week for sports.

A police officer wades through the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Alvin, Texas.

