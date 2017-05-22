Astros look to bounce back vs. Tigers

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros experienced a relatively carefree run to the best record in baseball, but they encountered some tumult over the weekend in the form of a sweep by the Cleveland Indians and the loss of two key cogs to injuries.

After a rare bad weekend, the Astros look to get back on track Monday night in the opener of a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

The Astros (29-15) placed catcher Brian McCann on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Sunday. One day earlier, left-hander Dallas Keuchel landed on the 10-day DL with a pinched nerve in his neck.

In the span of 48 hours, Houston lost its staff ace and primary backstop, altering the course of its seven-game homestand, which began with three losses to the Indians.

Keuchel will miss his first turn in the rotation on Monday, with right-hander Brad Peacock (2-0, 1.10 ERA) filling in.

Peacock, 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA over two career starts against the Tigers, will make his 13th appearance and first start of the season.

Peacock has toggled between starter and long reliever since joining the Astros via trade from the Oakland Athletics on Feb. 4, 2013, starting 46 of his 72 career games. He was a starter down the stretch last season, going 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA over five starts after joining the rotation on Sept. 6 against the Indians.

In that game, he allowed only one run on five hits, but he lasted just 3 2/3 innings.

How effectively Peacock can pitch in his first start this year remains to be seen. He has worked a season-high two innings in relief four times this season, tossing a season-high 39 pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-4 victory on April 23.

"It just depends on how efficient he is," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of a potential innings limit for Peacock. "I knew going in (Friday) night that this was possible, so we wanted to get him an inning, almost like a bullpen session prior to his start.

"Whatever he can give us, he's going to give us. I'll let him go as long as he can as (long as) he's effective. We feel like he's managing his workload given that he hasn't started since spring training. That's part of his role on this team is to be prepared for something like this."

Right-hander Michael Fulmer (5-1, 2.72 ERA) will get the start for Detroit. Fulmer did not face Houston last season en route to winning American League Rookie of the Year honors.

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez will return from paternity leave in time for the series opener, a roster change that will cause a domino effect on the lineup.

Miguel Cabrera will reclaim his normal position at first base and bump Alex Avila either to the bench or behind the plate. It seems probable that the lefty-hitting Avila will start at catcher against Peacock as James McCann takes a reserve role.

Cabrera went 3-for-4 on Sunday in Detroit's 5-2 home loss to the Texas Rangers. It was his second game back after missing three with a mild oblique strain.

Of concern for Detroit: With the Tigers losing late Sunday at Comerica Park, they won't arrive in Houston until deep in the night.

"This is our third three-city road trip in a row," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said, "so it isn't anything new. The tough part of this one is the late arrival.

"We'll get in real late to Houston, real late to Chicago on Thursday night/Friday morning. Then we have a doubleheader Friday. So, that will be the hardest part, the sleep aspect on getaway days."

Detroit went a combined 8-10 on its two previous three-city road trips.