Astros continue to shine with 11th straight win

Brian McCann was the star as the Houston Astros extended their winning streak in MLB.

The Houston Astros claimed their 11th straight MLB win with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Brian McCann went two-for-four with a home run, two RBIs, a double and three runs scored.

Houston (42-16) became the first team with at least 42 wins in their first 58 games since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

The Philadelphia Phillies were dominant against the Atlanta Braves, claiming an 11-4 win.

The Cincinnati Reds overcame the St Louis Cardinals 4-2, the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 and the Chicago Cubs edged the Miami Marlins 3-1.

The Washington Nationals enjoyed a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics were too good for the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3.

PROLIFIC PHILLIES

Phillies trio Odubel Herrera, Aaron Altherr and Tommy Joseph stalked the plate for nine combined hits against the hapless Braves and Bartolo Colon. Herrera went three-for-five with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. He became the first Phillies player to record multiple doubles in three straight games. Altherr went three-for-four with two runs scored, a home run and three RBIs. Joseph added three more hits, a home run and three RBIs.

HEALY GOES DEEP AGAIN

Athletics third baseman Ryon Healy launched another home run.

MARTINEZ BATTLES

It appeared Carlos Martinez (4-5) was going to complete another dominant start, but the Cardinals ace, after manoeuvring through six scoreless innings, gave up all four of his earned runs in the seventh inning against the Reds.

RED SOX AT YANKEES

The storied rivals kick off a three-game series with an intriguing pitching duel between the surging Drew Pomeranz (5-3, 4.24 ERA) and the struggling Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 6.34 ERA). Both teams have been inconsistent lately, which has allowed the rest of the American League (AL) East to gain some ground. Still, this series could serve as a nice springboard for the team that come out on top.