Ashlyn Harris's personal triumph puts her in position to succeed Hope Solo as USWNT goalkeeper

Harris, who has battled her own personal demons, wants to help those who need it. (AP Photo)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hope Solo is not here. Abby Wambach is not here. Megan Rapinoe is not here. Even Alex Morgan isn’t here.

Ashlyn Harris, to borrow from a Marshawn Lynch commercial, has been here the whole time.

The SheBelieves Cup begins March 1 and the tournament will feature a changing look for the world champion United States women’s national team. Wambach retired. Solo, the most decorated goalkeeper in American history, just completed a six-month suspension precipitated by her “cowards” comments about Sweden’s defensive tactics in a stunning Olympic quarterfinal loss. Rapinoe is still trying to regain her form from December 2015 knee surgery. Morgan, the most famous face in women’s soccer, has been in France with her new club Olympique Lyonnais and joined the national team this weekend.

What remains in this training camp is a goalkeeper competition and, more importantly, a need for new leaders to emerge. Harris might very well be the answer in both cases for a USWNT whose team culture has “changed and shifted.”

“We carry each other here,” she told Yahoo Sports. “We go out of our way to make sure people are OK here. I make sure people are OK here. That’s putting my arm around certain people and not always just thinking about myself.”

Harris is a unique goalkeeper with a unique voice. On the field, she is aggressive – “not allowing forwards to breathe,” she says – and off the field, she is unafraid to share an opinion. After all, this is someone who once smacked a bully across the face with a catfish carcass.

But the softer side of Harris is quite clear. She has made her adult life about addressing mental health issues with candor and compassion, and her charisma could make the 31-year-old one of the most crucial forces in the evolution of Jill Ellis’s USWNT.

Especially if she wins Solo’s old job.

**********

Harris doesn’t really want to talk about Solo, the exiled star. “I have no reaction to [Solo’s comments and the ensuing suspension],” she said. “To me that’s the past and I don’t even care to really talk about it.”

“We all make decisions and within those decisions we have consequences,” Harris added. “It’s completely out of my control. It’s sad to see someone who’s built a legacy and a career like that, [and have] all that happen.”

Asked if she has spoken to Solo since the Olympics, Harris shakes her head.

“Not at all.”

Harris, Solo’s backup on the national team for years, now has her chance to be the No. 1 goalkeeper if she edges out Alyssa Naeher. It’s a very close competition, and the SheBelieves Cup – a four-team tournament involving England, Germany, France and host USA – will likely give one or the other an advantage going into qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France.

“It’s cool, it’s fun,” Harris said of the battle with Naeher. “We have a good relationship. It’s good competition. It’s been a privilege to have this type of environment but actually have a good training partner.”

However, it’s not like Harris has been doing nothing while waiting for this opportunity.

Harris went the full 90 in a 8-1 friendly win over Romania last November. (AP Photo)

She was the 2016 Goalkeeper of the Year for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League, beating out Naeher (who won it in 2014) and becoming a fan favorite in a city with a new women’s pro team. The Pride, in its first season, stood for more than just soccer last June when the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, at the Pulse night club, devastated the area. Two days after the tragedy, both the Pride and Orlando City of Major League Soccer held a private dinner at a downtown restaurant and discussed how to honor the victims, their families and first responders.

