Mets to decide whether or not to DL Asdrubal Cabrera on Tuesday

Update: Per Newsday’s Marc Carig, Mets assistant GM John Ricco said that the team will make a decision on Cabrera on Tuesday. Ricco mentioned that infield prospect Amed Rosario needs more time in the minors, so he likely won’t be promoted if Cabrera goes on the DL. Ricco is also saying Cabrera doesn’t have a torn ligament in his thumb, which contradicts previous reports.

*

The Mets’ recalcitrance to the 10-day disabled list has struck them yet again. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera sustained a thumb injury on May 6 attempting to make a diving play. Both he and the Mets felt he could play through the injury. He made his first start since the injury on Friday and reaggravated the injury on Saturday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Cabrera said he now has a torn ligament in this thumb.

Cabrera still hasn’t been placed on the disabled list, but he’ll talk with the Mets on Monday to see how it feels. He told Ackert that his thumb is still sore, but he’d like to try to play through it if possible.

Cabrera, 31, is hitting .257/.339/.381 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 127 plate appearances this season. Jose Reyes has been handling shortstop while Wilmer Flores and T.J. Rivera have filled in at third base while Cabrera has been absent. That figures to be the case should Cabrera wind up on the DL.

Follow @Baer_Bill