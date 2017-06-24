Asdrubal Cabrera returns with bang, requests trade in latest Mets drama

Every time we turn around it seems there’s a new drama surrounding the New York Mets.

From Terry Collins’ job status, to the questioning circumstances surrounding the seemingly never-ending string of injuries, to the clubhouse prank gone wrong, to Mr. Met going rogue, the Mets can’t stop making cringe-worthy decisions and headlines that challenge the patience of their fan base.

That trend continued on Friday when veteran shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera publicly revealed his desire to be traded in his first day back off the disabled list.

Asdrubal Cabrera speaks about returning from the DL and his desire to be traded. #Mets pic.twitter.com/TwHyCKS1u0 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 23, 2017





Cabrera’s beef centers around a proposed position change, which would see him shift to second base. Cabrera went along with the decision on Friday night and had one of his best games of the season, producing three hits in an 11-4 win against the Giants. But that couldn’t hide the fact he wasn’t thrilled with the proposed change or the awkward position the Mets put him in by waiting until his return to approach him about the change.

“Personally, I’m not really happy with that move,” Cabrera said. “If they have that plan, they should have told me before I came over here. I just told my agent about it. If they have that plan for me, I think it’s time to make a move.

“What I saw the last couple of weeks, I don’t think they have any plans for me. I told my agent, so we’re going to see what happens in the next couple weeks.”

By moving Cabrera to second base, the Mets are keeping shortstop open for Jose Reyes. That’s the same Jose Reyes who entered play Friday night hitting .193 with six homers and 30 runs scored.

Granted, Cabrera hasn’t been significantly better than Reyes. In 49 games before his injury, he hit .244 with six homers and 28 runs. But at this stage in both players’ career Cabrera seems to have the higher upside.

Of course, most Mets fans are scratching their heads over general manager Sandy Alderson’s hesitance to call up Amed Rosario. The 21-year-old shortstop is among the top prospects in baseball, and he’s backed that up with a .322 average and seven homers at the Triple A level.

Unfortunately for Mets fans, Rosario’s promotion doesn’t appear imminent.

Even more unfortunate, neither does the end of the drama at Citi Field.

Sandy Alderson says he has no intention of picking up Cabrera's option in June. As far as a trade, Alderson said it's easier said than done. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 23, 2017





