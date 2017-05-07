Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday’s game after injuring his thumb on a diving play

Mets’ shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera sustained a left thumb injury after making an unsuccessful diving attempt in the third inning of the Mets-Marlins game on Saturday. Marcell Ozuna ripped a line drive up the middle, narrowly missing Cabrera’s diving attempt for a base hit in left field. Cabrera appeared to jam his hand into the ground during the play and stayed down on the field for several minutes. He was in considerable pain as Mets’ staff members attended to him, but was ultimately able to leave the game under his own power.

Initial X-rays returned negative results, though the full extent of the infielder’s injury won’t be revealed until he undergoes an MRI on Sunday. If there’s any ligament damage, Cabrera could see a stint on the disabled list, which MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo believes could in turn clear a roster spot for hot-hitting infield prospect Amed Rosario. In a pinch, the Mets moved Jose Reyes to Cabrera’s spot on Saturday and inserted Wilmer Flores at third base.

Prior to the incident, Cabrera went 1-for-2 with an RBI double against Marlins’ right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne.

