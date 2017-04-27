Asamoah could renew Juventus stay, says agent

The Ghana international may extend his stay at the Juventus Stadium according to his agent

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is likely to pen down a fresh contract with Italian giants Juventus, according to his agent Federico Pastorello.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his current deal after joining the club from Udinese in 2012, winning four Serie A titles. He has endured a troublesome knee injury, limiting him to a handful of games this season.

“He’s happy, because he’s finally getting better and playing more,” Pastorello told Tuttosport.

“I won’t rule out that Asamoah could renew [his contract since it's coming to an end next season],” he added.

“Patrice was the first to know that Juventus would fight for the Champions League. He made a personal choice to leave and he doesn’t regret it. At age 35, he needed to be a leader on the pitch and not just in the dressing room.

“He’s so connected to them that I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in Cardiff cheering for Juve if they were to make the final. Maybe he’ll also start taking coaching notes. Trust me, Patrice will be a top coach.

Pastorello also admitted that Asamoah's Juventus are favourite as they face Monaco in the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League.

“Monaco-Juventus? The Bianconeri are favourites, but they need to make sure they don’t underestimate Monaco. That’s what [Manchester] City did and they went out.”

Asamoah has made 15 league appearances for Juventus this season, with a cameo appearance as the Old Lady eliminated Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.