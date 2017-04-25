Arsene Wenger rubbishes claims linking Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud with £20m Marseille move

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have not received an approach from Marseille regarding Olivier Giroud and has stated his desire to keep the Frenchman at The Emirates Stadium. Reports from Monday night suggested that the Ligue 1 outfit were readying a £20m bid for the former Montpellier hitman, but Wenger bluntly dismissed the claims.

Giroud, 30, has had to make do with a peripheral role this season but has still managed to score 14 goals and provide four assists in just 14 starts for the Gunners. A substantial portion of Arsenal fans have long called for an upgrade on the towering France international, but Wenger, who revealed that he is scouring the transfer market for potential recruits, does not share the same view.

Trending: Mark Wood recalled to England ODI squad for Champions Trophy

"Of course. [I am looking for new signings]," Wenger said in his press conference. "I work until the last day of the season for the present and the future. The club's future is important. I have had no approach from Marseille. We want to keep Olivier Giroud."

Wenger was rather blunt when addressing the subject of his own future at Arsenal. The former Strasbourg simply said 'no' when pressed for an update, and quickly turned his attention to his side's game against Leicester City.

Don't miss: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton: Premier League - as it happened

Arsenal may have to do without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the visit of the Foxes after the attacker picked up a knock during his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on Sunday (23 April), but Wenger does not think the injury is serious and has no other fitness concerns to contend with.

View photos Olivier Giroud More

Oxlade-Chamberlain [leaving Wembley on crutches] was a precautionary measure," the Arsenal boss said. "It was not a bad injury. He will have a test today. We have medical checks today to see who is available [to face Leicester City], nobody picked up any injuries in the game."

You may be interested in: