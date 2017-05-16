Arsenal’s Top Four scenarios; Wenger reacts to win

Arsene Wenger says he’s entered a final week of the Premier League season like this “many times”, with important positional standing on the line.

Given the tumult at the Emirates Stadium, it’s difficult not to smirk at that suggestion from the long-tenured boss. Wenger has faced criticism all year and his red-hot Gunners still have kept themselves in the mix to finish in the Top Four yet again.

Wenger, 67, saw his club win again on Tuesday, beating Sunderland 2-0 for a fourth-straight win. That stretch has seen the Gunners allow just a single goal and control the proceedings against all comers.

Arsenal needs a win on Sunday versus Everton, plus:

— A draw or loss from Liverpool versus Middlesbrough

or

— A Man City loss -and- a five-goal flip in differential between the sides.

Wenger admitted that his club’s tremendous form is actually a bit frustrating given how late it’s come in the season:

“Yes of course. We had a different patch after the Bayern game because it was difficult for us to recover for this, but on the other hand it was a good mental test for the team and we responded in a good way because that’s all we can do.”

“We had plenty of shots on goal but we needed to be patient. Their keeper kept them in the game. We missed some good chances and we were frustrated at halftime not to lose all our nerves and keep our composure.”

Wenger points out that Arsenal has more points this season (72) than it did when the Gunners finished second in the Premier League last year (71).

