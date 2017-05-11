Arsenal can finish in the Premier League's top four, but it might be better if they don't

For two decades, Arsenal fans have not known what it feels like to finish outside of the top four. No other Premier League fans can boast this kind of claim. It is an exceptional achievement for the North London side.

This season, the Gunners’ place in the all-important Champions League qualification spots has been in jeopardy. But with the finish line in sight, a top-four finish is a highly realistic target.

But is it a desirable target?

Of course, dropping out of the Champions League would have serious financial consequences for a club that depends on the competition to balance the books. However, a consistent top-four placing is a reason for the board and shareholders to maintain the status quo. If the fans wish to shake things up with a new manager, a new philosophy and a serious title challenge, a lower league placing might be the exact catalyst needed for change.

