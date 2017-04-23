Arsenal beats Manchester City 2-1 in extra time to reach FA Cup final

The first hour was painful to watch, the second scintillating.

And maybe it was sort of fitting that the two English juggernauts having disappointing and forgettable seasons should produce an FA Cup semifinal that was, for a long time, completely disappointing and utterly forgettable.

Because at first, Arsenal vs. Manchester City certainly was that, as they played 62 mirthless minutes of a kind of overarching fecklessness that has marked two talented teams not having the sort of season they had hoped.

[ Follow FC Yahoo on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr ]

The contrast was razor-sharp with Saturday’s other semifinal between Chelsea, the Premier League favorites, and Tottenham Hotspur, the last best credible challengers. They produced a euphoric 4-2 romp won by Chelsea, positioning the Blues to do the domestic double.

Finally, mercifully, the game roused from its deep slumber after the hour, when Sergio Aguero put City ahead, Nacho Monreal equalized and Arsenal’s framework twice rescued it before the contest went to extra time. Arsenal, in the end, prevailed 2-1 on Alexis Sanchez’s winner.

Arsenal has now reached the FA Cup final for a third time in four seasons and will seek to claim the lone record with a 13th title.

But the most exciting thing to happen until then was a ball maybe or maybe not going over the back line before Raheem Sterling finally smashed it in. And after that, it was City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo dribbling around some Arsenal attackers. It was, for a long while, that sort of game.

In the 15th minute, David Silva went close with a header, pawed away by Petr Cech, but he had to come off soon after with an injury. Laurent Koscielny, meanwhile, had an offside goal rightly disallowed for Arsenal.

Aguero had a penalty shout at the half hour but was denied on the challenge from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. In another moment of controversy, Leroy Sane cut back a cross on the end line that was adjudged to have gone behind, although it probably didn’t, on careful replay scrutiny – for which you can hardly blame the assistant referee. Aguero’s subsequent shot was then saved by Cech, probably also just over the line, before Sterling whacked it home. But it would not stand.

City was utterly dominant in the first half, gobbling up 70 percent of possession and outshooting the Gunners 7-1. So it was ironic that when Arsenal finally found a foothold in the game, the Citizens found the go-ahead goal.

In the 62nd minute, Monreal lost the ball outside City’s box. Yaya Toure dumped the ball over the top for Aguero to latch onto. He ran away from the chasing Monreal and chipped Cech. That made it a dozen goals in a dozen matches, across all competitions, for Aguero.





Monreal, however, would redeem himself 10 minutes later, when he ran onto a deep cross by Oxlade-Chamberlain at the far post.

Monreal equalizes for Arsenal and it's all even with 15 minutes remaining. Are we heading to extra time? #FACup https://t.co/1KkoDT1OWk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 23, 2017





City twice came close to a winner. First when Toure hit a volley that Cech only just slapped off the post.





And again when Fernandinho smacked a header off the crossbar from a corner.

At the other end, Danny Welbeck snuck his way past Nicolas Otamendi but just missed the upper 90 from a tricky angle in a chance to end the game in regulation.

In the end-to-end extra time, Alexis, who had a rare anonymous game, scrambled in a loose ball in the goalmouth for the 101st-minute winner.

They don't all have to be pretty! Sanchez's goal gives Arsenal the 2-1 lead in extra time. #FACup https://t.co/I0rgQJhWTi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 23, 2017





His teammate Hector Bellerin, who came on as a substitute in spite of an intolerable new haircut, made a crucial challenge on Fabian Delph’s finish, pushing it off the near post to diffuse City’s final big chance – the third time the Citizens struck the woodwork.

The prospect of a third FA Cup trophy since 2014 might ease the pressure on embattled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ever so slightly, although his side hardly gave a vintage performance. It seems a great many Gunners fans would still rather see his expiring contract left to run out, whether Wenger wins a seventh FA Cup or not.

Read More