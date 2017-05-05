Arolids Chapman got his World Series ring from the Cubs today

Craig Calcaterra

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman received his 2016 World Series ring before today’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs treated the it with a lot more pomp and circumstance you tend to see when departed players get their rings. They played a tribute on the video board and manager Joe Maddon, team chairman Tom Ricketts, team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer were present for the on-field ceremony.

Not a bad little scene considering that, over the winter, Chapman criticized the Maddon for the way he was used in the postseason. The passage of time and a gigantic free agent contract have a way of making such things seem less important, however.

Chapman appeared in the final three games of the World Series, including a Game 5 save when he went two and two-thirds innings. He vultured the win in Game 7 win after allowing Rajai Davis‘ tying homer in the eighth.

 