Arkansas senior basketball player Arlando Cook arrested

Arkansas forward Arlando Cook watches the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky for the championship of the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky won 82-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas senior forward Arlando Cook has been arrested on accusations of first-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Cook was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:48 a.m. Saturday and was released just before noon on a $1,250 bond. Jail records do not indicate if Cook has an attorney.

A Fayetteville police report says officers found Cook punching a man who appeared to be unconscious outside of a restaurant. The report says the altercation involved a dispute over a woman. Officers say Cook had watery and bloodshot eyes and spelled of alcohol.

In a statement, Arkansas coach Mike Anderson described the allegations as ''unacceptable behavior.''

The 6-foot-8-inch Cook averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a junior after transferring to Arkansas from Connors (Okla.) State College.