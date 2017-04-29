Arkansas RB Rawleigh Williams III has 'huge scare' at practice

There was a scary moment at Arkansas’ final practice of the spring.

Inclement weather led to the cancellation of Saturday’s spring game, so the team had a practice at its indoor facility. During the practice, running back Rawleigh Williams III was injured and left the field on a stretcher before being taken to a local hospital. It was a very scary moment, but after the practice, a school spokesperson described the injury as a “stinger” and said the hospital visit was precautionary.

Arkansas team in prayer as Rawleigh Williams III carted off field. UPDATE: RW3 diagnosed with a stinger, taken to hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/vqtsgqojSn — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2017





Williams previously suffered a broken neck in 2015. Saturday’s injury, coach Bret Bielema said, “seems to be unrelated” to the previous neck injury.

Bielema said Williams wanted to walk off the field under his own power, but medical personnel did not want to take any chances. Nonetheless, Bielema called the incident “a huge scare,” given Williams’ injury history.

Bielema: Rawleigh Williams kept saying “this is embarrassing” because he wanted to walk off on his own. — Bo Mattingly (@SportsTalkwBo) April 29, 2017





Williams, who will be a junior in 2017, rushed for 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016.

