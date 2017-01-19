Arizona's Trier tested positive for PED

The Associated Press
Arizona guard Allonzo Trier (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona defeated Colorado 82-73. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona sophomore Allonzo Trier, who has yet to play this season, admitted Wednesday that he tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

The 6-foot-5 Trier, who came to Arizona as the marquee player in coach Sean Miller's recruiting class, had a strong freshman season, averaging 14.8 points.

The school had never said why Trier was suspended, citing privacy issues. Miller said all along that Trier was practicing with the 14th-ranked Wildcats but never gave a clue as to when he would be back.

Trier thanked his family, coaches, teammates, his attorney and the athletics department for their support.