Arizona State tabs Alabama's Napier as offensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona State has named Alabama assistant Billy Napier as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Napier will share coordinator duties with recently hired John Henson, according to a news release issued by the school Tuesday.

Napier has spent the past five seasons as wide receivers coach at Alabama and is considered one of the nation's top recruiters. Napier won two national titles and coached in this year's championship game with the Crimson Tide as part of Nick Saban's staff.

He also became the nation's youngest offensive coordinator at 29 when he moved into the role at Clemson under Dabo Swinney in 2009.