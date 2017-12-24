Arizona State hires SDSU's Gonzales as defensive coordinator

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs coach Herm Edwards watches the team&#39;s NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that Edwards is in line to become Arizona State&#39;s next coach, pending approval of the university president. The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday night, Nov. 29, 2017, because the deal and official announcement are still being finalized. Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona State has hired San Diego State's Danny Gonzales as defensive coordinator.

Gonzales, whose hiring was announced Sunday, spent the last seven seasons with the Aztecs. He was the safeties coach until being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

Gonzales replaces Phil Bennett, who opted not to join new coach Herm Edwards' staff because of personal and health reasons.

San Diego State finished the season 11th nationally in total defense under Gonzales, allowing 303.5 yards per game, and ninth against the run at 110.4 yards.

Gonzales worked on Rocky Long's staff from 2005-08 at New Mexico, where he played kicker and punter.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

