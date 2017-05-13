The Arizona Cardinals need for a future quarterback

The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone and yet again, the Arizona Cardinals have failed to draft a quarterback, or let alone an heir to Carson Palmer.

Palmer, an injury-plagued, aging quarterback, debated retirement this offseason along with teammate Larry Fitzgerald. Thankfully, both will be returning for the 2017-2018 NFL season.

It was known around the league that Arizona was interested in a quarterback at 13 in the 2017 NFL draft, such as Texas-Tech QB Patrick Mahomes III, a quarterback with high upside and a very powerful arm. However, the Chiefs traded up and selected him 10th overall. The Cardinals ended up with a solid linebacker in the form of Haason Reddick out of Temple, who will likely surpass Karlos Dansby as the starting ILB for Arizona.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Patriots reach three-year contract extension with C, David Andrews

cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive interview with new Bears’ OL, Dieugot Joseph

What’s Trending: Super Bowl LI MVP, Tom Brady, to star on the cover of Madden ’18

2017 NFL Season: Miami WR, DeVante Parker, expected to have a gigantic year with the Dolphins

Beyond the Line: Taking a timeout to honor mom’s on Mother’s Day

Even though the Arizona Cardinals did not draft a quarterback, they did manage to sign undrafted free agent Trevor Knight. Knight is a quarterback out of Texas A&M who can hurt defenses with his running ability. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, that’s about it, as he had a meager 53.3% completion rate last season for the A&M.

The Cardinals continue to rack up comparisons to the 2009-2010 team, who had an aging quarterback in Kurt Warner, a respected head coach in Ken Whisenhunt, and a very good core featuring pro bowl players such as Darnell Dockett, Adrian Wilson, and Fitzgerald. Following a Super Bowl loss to the Steelers the year before, the Cardinals finished 10-6 and fell to the Saints in the divisional round. Then Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner retired, which made John Skelton the starting quarterback, who lead them to a mere 5-11 record the following year.

At the end of the day, the Cardinals do not have their future quarterback at the moment. However, they still have time fix that. The Cardinals could surprise many and trade for a QB, or wait until next year’s draft, which is filled with quality quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, and Mason Rudolph.

Certainly the latter would be more ideal, but you never know: anything can happen in NFL.

The post The Arizona Cardinals need for a future quarterback appeared first on Cover32.