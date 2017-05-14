Aric Almirola suffers compression vertebra fracture in Kansas crash

Aric Almirola suffered a compression fracture in his back in a scary crash at Kansas.

Almirola was involved in a three-car accident on lap 200 of Saturday night’s Cup Series race. He slammed into the crashing cars of Joey Logano and Danica Patrick so violently that the rear wheels of his car were lifted off the ground.

Safety workers had to peel the top off Almirola’s car to remove him from the vehicle and he was transported to a local hospital.

The team said Sunday morning that Almirola had been released from a local hospital and was diagnosed with a compression fracture to his T5 vertebra.

He is scheduled to fly home to North Carolina on Sunday and will visit with doctors there. No timeline on a potential absence from the cockpit was given.

Almirola came into Kansas on the heels of a fourth-place finish at Talladega, though his car failed inspection after the race. His team was penalized 35 points and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer was suspended three races.

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg