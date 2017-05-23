Ariana Grande's Mother Helped Fans Find Safety Backstage After Manchester Arena Bombing

Ariana Grande's mother, Joan Grande, helped multiple fans get to safety following the bombing at Manchester Arena Monday night. Joan was reportedly able to usher "a number of fans" to the backstage area after hearing the explosion, ABC News reported Tuesday, confirming a previous report from TMZ.

According to TMZ, witnesses said Joan was already on her way backstage to see her daughter when the explosion occurred. A group of nearby fleeing concert attendees, "possibly as many as 10," were then reportedly taken by Joan and security officials to the backstage area, where they waited until a safe exit from the building was possible.

E! News reported Tuesday that Ariana and Joan Grande have since returned to their hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. Mac Miller reportedly met them at the airport. "When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss," E!'s source said. "Mac also gave Ariana's mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car."

Ariana issued a brief statement on the tragedy via Twitter Monday:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Greater Manchester Police said Tuesday that the bombing left 22 people dead and injured 59 others. "We now have a team of specially-trained Family Liaison Officers who are supporting families," Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters. "There has been much speculation and names of those who may have been killed in the media and social media. We accept that this is inevitable, however, we ask that people allow the police and coroner to release the names once the families are ready and appropriately supported."

Police confirmed the suspect to be 22-year-old Salman Abedi after U.S. officials gave the name to reporters "apparently against the wishes" of British authorities, the Guardian reported. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the activity, despite presenting no evidence. Police, the Guardian added, have also found no supporting evidence for ISIS' claim.

Related links:



More from Complex



