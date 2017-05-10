The Architect of Pain: Raiders OL Coach Mike Tice

Although his name may not ring any bells outside of hardcore fans, Raiders offensive line coach Mike Tice earns respect. Tice’s no-nonsense style is a hit with players, coaches and management. While the head coach and coordinators garner the glory, coaches like Tice wins games. Why is he so successful?

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: What happened to Texans’ star wideout, DeAndre Hopkins

cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive with new Dolphins’ WR, Drew Morgan

What’s Trending: Brandon Marshall impressed with Giants’ HC, Ben McAdoo

2018 NFL Free Agency: Taking a look at five early free agent targets for 2018

2017 NFL Season: Why Eagles’ QB, Carson Wentz, still has plenty to prove in 2017

Specific Player: Every position coach has a certain type of talent. Whether it’s height, weight, or speed, something needs to click. With that said, Tice prefers a different breed of lineman. Remember when the Raiders used the zone blocking system? On the other hand, Tice prefers larger linemen big frames. Granted, they cannot be terribly slow-footed.

In addition, Tice prefers a nasty attitude with his lineman. Football is a brutal sport. Be that as it may, the current crop of Raiders linemen embodies their position coach. Penn, Osemele, and Jackson aren’t the type to shy away from a good clean scrum. First thing to remember is Osemele, welcoming Jihad Ward to the team with fists in practice. If that doesn’t scream passion, nothing will. When the Raiders ‘line hustle to the line, they approach the next snap with hostility.

Trust: How many offensive line coaches have the ear of the head coach and general manager? Immediately, Tice comes to mind. The offensive is solely his, and the team appears behind him. Del Rio and McKenzie played linebacker. Yet, they both know what type of linemen win games. On the positive side, Tice operates with the full faith and belief of the team.

Challenge: With 80 percent of the offensive line playing at a Pro Bowl level, the right tackle spot remains a giant headache. Last year, teams picked up on this weakness. As a result, more left ends flopped over to the right. Early in the first Denver game, Austin Howard surrendered a sack to Von Miller. Straightaway, Denver Kirkland found his way on the field as a sixth lineman. Consequently, the Raiders pounded the Broncos, rendering their rush helpless.

Experience: Sooner or later, people will agree that position coaches need to have played. Not to mention, play at a certain level. Tice played fourteen years as tight end. His style of play centered on brutal blocking and punishing defenders. That sounds familiar. If you said Lee Smith, that is the correct answer. Smith and Tice mirror each other. While Smith is not an offensive lineman, his style reminds some of Tice.

Given these points, you can see why Mike Tice is highly regarded. Despite standing 6’7”, he exists in the background, while allowing his players’ actions to speak for him.

The post The Architect of Pain: Raiders OL Coach Mike Tice appeared first on Cover32.