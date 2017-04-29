Arabian Gulf League: Al Jazira claim title in style

Al Jazira were crowned Arabian Gulf League champions on Saturday after securing 5-0 win against Hatta. With UAE hosting the Club World Cup later this year, Al Jazira will be one of the participants owing to having won the Arabian Gulf League.



Henk ten Cate's side only needed to avoid defeat at the Hatta Stadium to claim the title with two games to spare. However, they were in no mood to cruise to the league title as they produced an emphatic performance. Ali Mabkhout scored thrice [38', 65' & 90' (p)]. Samuel put one past his own keeper in the 52nd minute while Ailton Almeida also got on the scoresheet in the 86th.

A stunning 2016-17 campaign sees Jazira end a six-year wait for the league title. Ten Cate can be proud of his work for The Pride of Abu Dhabi having taken over in December 2015 with the club battling to avoid relegation.

In what's been a miraculous revolution, the Dutchman, who recently turned down the opportunity to coach the Netherlands national team, has now delivered a second trophy during his spell.



Having won the President Cup last year, Ten Cate is now undoubtedly a cult figure after securing Jazira's second ever league title.