Aqib Talib tries to snatch Michael Crabtree's chain off his neck after a play

Playing the role of Deebo on Sunday: Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

Talib, who is known as bit of a loose cannon anyway, did something you probably never have seen before and will never see again. After a play, Talib and Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree were having words, which isn’t unusual. Then Talib reached up to Crabtree’s neck and tried to snatch his gold necklace from him.

(Cue up all the “Friday” jokes, including the obvious one of Crabtree going back to the sideline and telling his teammates, “My grandmama gave me that chain!”)

While it’s a bit odd that Crabtree would even wear a chain during an NFL game, at least Talib wasn’t able to take it from him. It seemed like it broke but stayed around Crabtree’s neck. Talib was shown by CBS’ cameras afterward seemingly joking and laughing about trying to take Crabtree’s necklace, so it’s not like he was trying to steal it off of him. He seemed to think it was just hilarious to do it. Talib has a $57 million contract; he can probably afford more than a few gold chains.

But it’s Talib. Stick around long enough and you’ll see something from him that you’ve never expected.

