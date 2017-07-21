Apprenticeship vs. championship: Inside Boston's plan to develop elite talent while chasing an NBA title

As the beneficiaries of a deal so lopsided that it probably should’ve been halted for “basketball reasons,” the Boston Celtics are in a unique position to field a team built to contend now while also preparing to compete long after LeBron James surrenders his stranglehold on the Eastern Conference.

That criminally favorable trade with Brooklyn, which set up Boston’s future with so many promising draft picks that it would’ve made the late Ted Stepien blush, has begun to bear the fruit of two top-three selections – Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum – with another likely on the way next year. Had they gone one spot ahead or below in the draft, Brown and Tatum would’ve been showered with praise and playing time and granted the leeway to flop or fly under patient, watchful eyes. They don’t have that luxury in Boston, where 17 banners hang as a reminder of the expectations for the organization and delegate unseasoned pros into extended apprenticeships. And, the offseason acquisition of $128 million man Gordon Hayward in free agency has pushed the Celtics closer to Cleveland, even as it came at the expense of trading Avery Bradley.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens has to find the balance between grooming Brown and Tatum for an eventual takeover while keeping All-Stars Hayward and Isaiah Thomas and veteran Al Horford in position to compete for something meaningful in the present. While Brown and Tatum are on different career timelines, Stevens believes what they offer now is in line with the Celtics’ current obligations to win. “Everybody equates development with playing time and I don’t necessarily equate that. And maybe it’s because of the situation we’re in,” Stevens told The Vertical. “But I can’t think of a better opportunity to develop than to have to add value to winning. If you can add value to winning at 19 and 20 years old, that’s a really good thing and when you’re held to that standard, then that is really difficult.”

What Boston is attempting to accomplish by incorporating high draft picks with a contending team isn’t unprecedented. Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Celtics took advantage of some trade wizardry in the 1980s to fuel their dominance of that decade. The Lakers went from a championship parade to drafting James Worthy No. 1 overall in 1982 and the Celtics were coming off a conference finals appearance when they added Kevin McHale with the third overall pick in 1980. And, if not for second overall pick Len Bias’ unfortunate death from a drug overdose just weeks after their 1986 championship, the Celtics would’ve been poised to extend their run well into the 1990s.

The difference in this endeavor for the Celtics is that their young players aren’t over 21 and don’t have three years of college experience. Brown and Tatum are both products of a one-and-done era that NBA commissioner Adam Silver would love to change. They will need time to develop before they can be expected to be more than ancillary contributors or high-end role players on a team with established stars that finished with the conference’s best record last season.

Brown, the rising second-year swingman, went through the challenging assignment last season, when he was held to a high standard and wasn’t afforded many opportunities to trip over his own feet. Stevens wasn’t afraid to toss Brown into adverse situations but let the rookie dictate what he could handle, which led to some difficult moments – such as Brown getting benched after struggling in the Celtics’ first-round series against Chicago. Brown, however, proved he could handle the demands of a coach who held him accountable when he used the experience to serve as a difference-maker in the next round against Washington.

Jaylen Brown showed some promise last season in a limited role with the Celtics. (Getty)

