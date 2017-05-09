'Windows close fast': For Matt Harvey and the Mets, it may soon be time to move on

Even before his head hurt too much to call in sick after a day of golfing, and even before he burned whatever precious capital he has left with New York Mets fans, Matt Harvey was a reclamation project. He was just another beat-up pitcher trying to salvage the early promise of his career. Now that his best fastball is gone, and that his arm is compromised by two surgeries, and that the klieg lights of New York that once flattered him have chastened him, Harvey faces another challenge to his reclamation: It may have to happen out of New York if it happens at all.

Harvey is a weathered 28 years old. It seems ages ago that he stepped on a big league mound for the first time, in 2012 in Arizona, and hit 99 mph with his fastball and 92 with his slider and looked like the next Justin Verlander. Two starts later his fastball reached 100 mph. Soon he owned New York.

But today Harvey, like Yasiel Puig and Tim Tebow, is famous for being famous, not for compiling a superstar’s resume. He has thrown fewer innings, made fewer starts and won fewer games than Michael Pineda. He never has won 15 games, made 30 starts or thrown 200 innings. Tommy John surgery, thoracic outlet surgery and the mechanical compromises he made to throw harder have derailed his ascendency. It’s a common story in baseball these days in the pursuit of almighty velocity.

Harvey can be a free agent after next season. Before then there is a greater possibility that the Mets trade him rather than extend him (though not any time soon, not when his value is so low and New York, which stands 15-16 entering play Tuesday, needs pitching). On Sunday, a day Harvey was supposed to start at Citi Field against the Marlins, the club instead suspended him for three days. The message seemed clear: the Mets exasperation with him had reached critical mass. Teams protect their valuable, trusted assets.

A change of scenery might do him well. The question is, what kind of value can be wrung from a diminished Harvey? I put that question to a veteran general manager, and got this response.

“I just went through our pitch data on him. It has regressed so much since 2012-13, especially the fastball. I think he has pitchability—he showed it in ’15—and I think he has a chance to morph into a different pitcher and very effective pitcher. The question is, will his makeup allow it?”

In 2013, at the height of Harvey’s powers, I dubbed him the Dark Knight for an SI cover story because he had a hero complex (and dark countenance) for a franchise that needed saving. He wanted everything about New York, even the expectations.

I asked Harvey then what it felt like on the days he brought his “A” game to the mound. “Power,” he told me. “It’s pretty exciting, knowing I can throw a 92 mph slider and start it down the middle and it ends up in the dirt. When I can reach back and run it up there at 98 and 99 when I want and drop a slider in there and throw a curveball for a strike and fade a changeup away to a lefty, it’s pretty fun.”

Today the life on his fastball is gone. Here are the signs of a power pitcher in decline: Year Spin Rate Whiff Rate 2015 2,338 rpm 10.27% 2016 2,232 rpm 8.16% 2017 2,199 rpm 6.41%

The upper end of his heater is diminished, even on occasions when he rears back and needs escaping from trouble. In 2013, Harvey hit 99 mph 20 times in 27 starts. He has thrown a pitch that hard in only two of his 36 starts over the past 2 ½ seasons. He is throwing his slider more than ever before in his career.

“Think about where the Mets were less than two years ago,” a rival executive said even before Harvey’s disciplinary problem surfaced over the weekend. “They were in the World Series with four young stud starters and another one on the mend. How quickly it all changed. Windows close fast sometimes.”

Jacob deGrom, 29, is back from a second elbow surgery and piling up strikeouts, but not with the same command. His walk rate has nearly doubled. Noah Syndergaard, 24, is gone for three months after tearing a lat muscle, following an off-season in which the Mets feared he packed on too much muscle without a throwing program. Steven Matz and his rebuilt left elbow can’t stay healthy; he turns 26 this month and has never thrown 150 innings in any season since he was drafted eight years ago. Zack Wheeler turns 27 this month, has thrown just 311 2/3 major league innings and remains a below-average strike thrower. Harvey is in a fourth season of rehabilitation of some sort. All but Syndergaard have already had Tommy John surgery, a procedure invented to address wear and tear but one that has become a young man’s rite of pitching initiation.

