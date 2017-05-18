Here's Why The Seahawks Must Sign Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick’s free agency may not have generated the type of league-wide interest he surely hoped for, but we do know at least one team ― the Seattle Seahawks ― are courting the veteran quarterback. According to the NFL Network, GM John Schneider reached out to Kaepernick’s agent inquiring about his services.

Schneider, to his credit, is spot-on in his interest. Kaepernick is the ideal backup to three-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson for an assortment of reasons, and it would behoove the team to bring him onboard.

Here are the three main reasons why the Seahawks must sign him.

Michael Bennett told 710 ESPN Seattle : “I think that Kaepernick getting the opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, would really be a good place for him because you have a coach like coach [Pete] Carroll who is up for challenges like that. ... So this is a perfect place for him.” More

The Carroll Effect

Head Coach Pete Carroll doesn’t just tolerate his players being themselves, he encourages it. His philosophy is simple: By entrusting and empowering “his guys,” they will play that much harder for him. In turn, a certain level of trust within the locker room is created that perhaps other coaches cannot achieve. After one Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl appearance ― not to mention playoff appearances in five of Carroll’s six seasons ― it’s hard to argue with the results.

Case in point: Michael Bennett. The defensive end, to be sure, is a fantastic player, but he’s also someone whose openness towards the media wouldn’t sit well with every head coach. During Bennett’s contract negotiation process ― a deal ultimately broken by HuffPost ― Carroll said: “We’re gonna take care of him. We love him.”

Bennett has been outspoken about his desire for the Seahawks to sign Kaepernick, telling 710 ESPN Seattle: “I think that Kaepernick getting the opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, would really be a good place for him because you have a coach like coach Carroll who is up for challenges like that. ... So this is a perfect place for him.”

Asked an NFC exec about #Kaepernick 2 SEA: "He would be 1 of the top backups in the league. And I also think he's better than some starters" — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 17, 2017

Kap Can STILL Play

The 2-14 49ers were downright awful last season, but Kaepernick quietly amassed a productive year, albeit in just 12 games. His 16-4 TD-INT ratio was the best of his career, and his 90.7 passer rating outpaced the likes of Cam Newton, Eli Manning, Phillip Rivers and Joe Flacco. Maybe most surprising? He did all of this with Jeremy Kerley and Quincy Patton as his leading wide receivers.

While Kaepernick’s stellar, record-breaking days may be behind him, he is just 29-years-old. And, like Wilson, he is an excellent runner who thrives in the read-option. Granted, Seattle doesn’t run Wilson as much as it used to, but it’s nice to know that your backup features some of the same qualities.

Wilson’s Health

This is the big one.

Seattle’s offensive line ― while revamped with the addition of free agent acquisition Luke Joeckel ― is still very much a work in progress. Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, it was the league’s lowest rated, least effective line. Moreover, no team in the league has spent less money on its offensive line. Wilson, while he’s never once missed a start during his five-year career, has undoubtedly battled injuries and tremendous discomfort as a result of a chronic lack of protection.

Russell Wilson would have ZERO issue w/Seahawks signing Colin Kaepernick as his backup, source says. Unclear if he's told front office this. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 16, 2017

Read More