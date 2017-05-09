'Something isn't right' says Peter Fleming after Novak Djokovic split with his coach and backroom staff

Novak Djokovic shocked the entire tennis world when he decided to part ways with his long-term coach Marian Vajda and backroom staff on 5 May. The departures were described as a "shock therapy" but the Serbian explained that his quest to rediscover a "winning spark" forced him to take the decision to split with the trio.

Former doubles Grand Slam winner Peter Fleming believes that things were not right between Djokovic and his camp, which saw him split with his entire backroom staff. He has struggled since winning the French Open in 2016 and lost the world number one title to Andy Murray at the end of 2016.

He has failed to make a single semi-final appearance across all competitions in this calendar year. Fleming said it was a "bold move" from the 29-year-old.

"Something isn't right in his camp. Obviously his camp has been incredibly professional, but who knows," Fleming told Sky Sports.

"When he was the best for three or four years he was the best by quite some way and he had an incredible motivation to play his very best tennis every single day, but since winning the French Open last year, that's been different — he wants that back.

"This is a big move, so he clearly thinks drastic measures are required. He wants to explore new areas and the shock therapy is the shock for the rest of the tennis world. He will be travelling with somebody. If he tries to organise it all by himself, that's what we did thirty years ago.

"It's not like he will have to scramble to make things happen, but it's an interesting change. Clearly, it's all become a little bit too much for him.

"What this means is that he wants an entire change of environment, so whatever reason that is, and that has to be more than tennis, he needs a restart which is a shocking thing for the world No 2 to do."

Meanwhile, former Yugoslavia Davis Cup captain Radmilo Armenulic has urged Djokovic to bring back Boris Becker into his coaching team. In addition to this, it is reported that Andre Agassi is in line to become the former world number one's new coach.

