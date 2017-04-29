'Real possibility' that Alexis will leave Arsenal this summer, concedes Campbell

Sol Campbell expects Mesut Ozil to sign a new contract at Arsenal but admits there is “a real possibility” that Alexis Sanchez will move on.

Both men are yet to agree extensions to current deals which are due to expire in the summer of 2018.

The Gunners are reluctant to part with either, but are also aware that they will need to dig deep while convincing the pair of their ambition for the future.

Campbell believes that enough money will be thrown at Ozil to get that agreement over the line but, amid talk of interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich, fears that Sanchez could head for the exits at Emirates Stadium.

“I’d like to see them both stay at Arsenal but obviously, the contract talks have stalled," the former Gunners defender told Betstars.

"It’s big money and that type of money takes a long time. I think Ozil will probably sign if the contract is right.

"It’s getting increasingly nervy with Sanchez. There will be big money on the table for him to leave Arsenal because he’s excellent.

"He will probably feel like it’s taken them too long to come to an agreement, so it’s a real possibility that he could go.”

Sanchez has netted 24 times in all competitions for Arsenal this season, with the most recent of those efforts helping to see off Manchester City in extra-time of a FA Cup semi-final clash.

Ozil, meanwhile, has 10 goals in 32 appearances and is now just one outing short of 150 for the club.