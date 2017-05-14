Formula 1: That's how racing should be, declares triumphant Hamilton

Mercedes came out on top in an intense tactical battle with Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton loved every second of it.

Lewis Hamilton declared "that's how racing should be" after beating Sebastian Vettel to glory in an enthralling Spanish Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Hamilton was overtaken by the Ferrari driver into the first turn and a fascinating tactical battle ensued.

The Briton used the medium compound for the middle stint of his two-stop race, opting to try to hold off Vettel, who closed on the harder compound, with deteriorating softs in a tense finale.

Hamilton struggled to regain the lead from the German initially, but never really looked in trouble after finally managing to do so.

In his podium interview, he said: "The team did an incredible job. That's how racing should be. Seb was incredibly close and incredibly fast.

"I don't know what went wrong at the start. I thought I did everything I was supposed to do, but got wheel spin."

On a bump with Vettel at turn one, he added: "I felt like I ran out of road, but was alongside. It's how racing should be and I wouldn't change it."

Vettel compared Hamilton's Mercedes to "a train" over team radio as he blitzed past him for first place and the four-time world champion expanded upon how tough it was to hold his title rival off.

"When I came out [after second stop] I was surprised we were so close," said the championship leader. "I tried to brake as late as possible.

"The laps after I was doing everything to stay in front. I was lucky I was getting a tow.

"As soon as I was alone he flew past down the straight which was a shame. We did everything we could. It was a nice race."