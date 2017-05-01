'F*** no' - Green rejects comparisons with Barkley

Draymond Green does not see the similarities with Charles Barkley, who was an 11-time All-Star and MVP in 1993.

Draymond Green has drawn comparisons to NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, but it is something the outspoken Golden State Warriors All-Star strongly disagrees with.

The comparison stems from Green's on-field behaviour and persona, which features plenty of trash talk and aggression.

Green, however, does not see the similarities with Barkley, who was an 11-time All-Star and MVP in 1993.

Asked about the comparisons and if he is the modern-day Barkley, Green told reporters on Sunday: "Hell no. I'm the modern-day Draymond Green. F*** no."

Green, who is preparing to face the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semi-finals, continued: "[Chuck] told y'all in '90-what that he wasn't your kid's role model anyway. ... So there you have it.

"He wasn't my role model. I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. ... That's what you do, you talk, you talk junk during basketball. That's how I was raised.

"I was raised in a family like that, so I didn't need a Charles Barkley to influence me."

"I was raised by Mary Babers," the 27-year-old added. "In the Babers family, that's what you do. You speak your mind. It ain't got nothing to do with Chuck.

"I wasn't a Charles Barkley fan growing up. No disrespect to Chuck. He's a great player, but as I got older, I watched his game because I knew he was undersized and the things that he could do, I tried to add some of that stuff to my game. But nah, he didn't influence me at all."

 

