'I don't think that's what she wants' says Ronda Rousey's coach about her future plans and UFC return

Will Ronda Rousey return, won't she return? Has been question widely discussed since the California native's brutal knockout at the hands of Amanda Nunes at Las Vegas in December last year.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title fight against Nunes was Rousey's second consecutive loss with the previous one coming 13-months before when she surrendered the same title to Holly Holm. The American has remained tightlipped during her time away from the sport, but there have been a number of people involved in UFC weighing on her potential plans for the future.

UFC president Dana White has indicated on two occasions that Rousey will not return to the sport, as he believes that she will concentrate on her acting career – the latest being her guest appearance on American crime thriller 'Blindspot'.

The longest reigning women's bantamweight champion also announced her engagement to fighter Travis Browne earlier in the month and her Judo coach Justin Flores believes the engagement and starting a family with the UFC heavyweight fighter will take priority over her return to the octagon.

"Personally I don't think it's in the cards. I don't think that's what she wants in this time of her life. I mean, I'm not discounting anything. Maybe later. But I just don't see that being something she wants to jump into and focus full force to be the best. Because if she's gonna do anything, from what I know about her, she's gonna do it to be the best," Flores told Submission Radio in an interview recently.

"And not that I don't think that she can be the best, it's just, I just don't know if her body and her mind at this stage in her life, if that's what's right for her. She's competed her whole life. Her whole life has been about being the best, and I just think personally, the best thing is for her to kind of be okay with herself not as a fighter.

"So I love her to death, dude. I just know the pain she's gone through physically, doing this forever, multiple surgeries, concussions, broken bones, weight cutting. All those things add up and take its toll, and it's accumulative," he explained.

"So being 30 years old now and doing this since you were eight years old non-stop, I mean, the mileage you've put on your body and that she's put on her body, I just don't think if she wants to, you know, live a long happy life and raise kids with Travis, which I know that's the future, I just don't think that's something I feel like would be in her best interests."

