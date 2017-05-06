'Arsenal are incompetent' - Ian Wright slams massive problems in Wenger regime

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has strongly criticised the club's player recruitment policy in recent years and questioned why players like Antoine Griezmann would want to join the Premier League side.

Arsene Wenger's squad are heading into a must-win match against Manchester United on Sunday in which a defeat would effectively end their Champions League qualification hopes.

Pep: I want Man Utd to win Europa League

Wright, who played for the Gunners between 1991 and 1998, highlighted the club's infamous failure to sign Luis Suarez from Liverpool and singled out Arsenal transfer chief Dick Law as a main culprit for their club's decaying reputation.

“Wenger wouldn’t get Griezmann," he told BT Sport, "why would Griezmann come to Arsenal over any [rival] teams in the current climate?

"Whether it’s Arsene’s fault, whether it’s the people above him, Arsenal are not your first destination if you’re Antoine Griezmann, if you’re Kylian Mbappe.

“It’s not realistic that Arsenal will get them. There’s so much more to be done before we can go for those players.

“I’m hearing that Dick Law is going to leave at the end of the season and rightly so. I’m hearing that he was the one [to blame] for [not signing] Suarez.

Luis Suarez Barcelona More

“He was the one who I’m hearing that we went to sign Ozil and he missed the plane to get him, for christ sake.

“This is somebody who’s trying to bring recruitment in to make the club better. That’s the incompetence that we’re dealing with.

Real have so much more than MSN

“How can [we bid] £40m and a pound for Luis Suarez who went to Barcelona for £75m and made Barcelona better. How does that get through the different layers of management.

“For that to actually come out into the public domain. There’s massive problems at Arsenal at the moment.”

Victory for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium will see them close the gap on the top four to six points with four games to play.

Manchester City (third) and Liverpool (fourth) have 69 points to the Gunners' current 60 but have both played two games more.

Manchester United can reach 68 points with a victory in London with three league matches left, although Jose Mourinho hasn't hidden his desire to prioritise the Europa League with one game between them and the final.