'I'm very lucky' - Ancelotti thanks Bayern Munich 'family' after securing Bundesliga title

After securing his first trophy in German football, the manager has thanked all those involved at the club for their support.

Carlo Ancelotti thanked his Bayern Munich "family" after the club sealed their fifth successive Bundesliga crown with an emphatic 6-0 win over Wolfsburg.

RB Leipzig's goalless draw against lowly Ingolstadt earlier on Saturday left the door ajar for Bayern to retain their title, and it was all but secured when David Alaba's stunning free-kick and a Robert Lewandowski brace put them 3-0 up at half-time.

Bayern need more to win CL

Second-half goals from Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich added further gloss to the victory, ensuring Ancelotti became the first coach to win the national championship in four of Europe's top five leagues following success at AC Milan, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

It will also go some way to easing the disappointment of Bayern's recent DFB-Pokal and Champions League exits.

"I'm really happy. I'm lucky to be at this fantastic club with brilliant players and fans," the Italian said.

"I have such strong support from [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge and all at the club. That is so important for a manager. I'm very lucky.

"I feel that this club is a family and I am in this family.

"The motivation was really high today. Of course the last two weeks were difficult but we used it as motivation. We can really enjoy this moment.

"We can do better. We could have been luckier in some situations in the Champions League and Pokal. We can learn from this and be better next season."