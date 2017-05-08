'I'm thinking slowly and thoroughly' says Novak Djokovic while revealing criteria for next coach

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will appoint a new coach sooner rather than later and revealed that it will be someone who has gone through 'similar experiences'.

The world number two announced his decision to part ways with his entire coaching team, including Marian Vajda, on Friday (5 May) and will be without a coach for the Madrid Masters, which started on Sunday (7 May).

Djokovic has struggled to find form since the second-half of last season and has won just one title since the Montreal Masters in August last year. He even surrendered his world number one ranking to Andy Murray and in his last four tournaments he has failed to make it past the quarter-finals.

The 12-time men's singles Grand Slam champion is hoping to get back to winning ways again and admitted that his lack of form was the main reason for the drastic change.

"It's going to be someone that has been through similar experiences like I have," Djokovic said, as quoted on Yahoo Sports. "Not too many people in the past of tennis have managed to get to that stage and play at that level, so I'll see."

"I'm thinking slowly and thoroughly about it. I don't want to take things with a rush. I also know that I'll not stay by myself without a tennis coach for too long," the Serb added.

"I'm sure difficult paths lead to beautiful destinations, so I'm sticking with that."

"In the last six months I haven't had too many great results. That's why, you know, I've felt like I needed some changes and I needed to approach things maybe a little bit differently, which is completely fine," Djokovic explained with regards to his decision to part ways with his longtime coaching team.

"How long maybe this process is going to last before I get to the winning terms again? I don't know, I'm just hoping I will get there again."

