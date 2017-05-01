‘An apology does nothing’ - Arsenal fans fume over contrite Spurs defeat tweet

It's fair to say that sorry sometimes isn't enough - as the north London side are now discovering

It’s been a turgid season for Arsenal, but they reached a nadir on Sunday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of north London rivals Tottenham.

’Spurs have nothing on Arsenal’

The loss means that Spurs will finish ahead of the Gunners for the first time since 1995.

Arsene Wenger’s side tried to make amends by sending a tweet to their supporters, but it seems to have backfired spectacularly.

Most fans were furious.

 

 

 

 

 

Some were simply resigned after a turgid campaign.

 

 

 