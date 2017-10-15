AP Top 25: Penn State up to 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama

Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.

A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.

Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.

TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.

Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.

---

POLL POINTS

IN REVIEW

Clemson started the weekend's weirdness on Friday night at Syracuse. The Tigers lost a three-point game to the three-touchdown underdogs. Washington State followed that up with a little Pac-12 After Dark, getting routed at California later Friday.

On Saturday, the strangeness continued: No. 10 Auburn lost at LSU , which would qualify as the least surprising of the weekend's unexpected results if not for Auburn leading 20-0 in the second quarter.

No. 19 Michigan, No. 8 Miami and No. 9 Oklahoma all barely dodged the upset bug during the afternoon and No. 11 Southern California rallied to beat Utah at night. Then came maybe the biggest stunner of all: Washington lost at Arizona State , scoring seven points against a team that had not given up fewer than 30 since last season.

Add to that, Texas Tech lost at West Virginia after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead and Navy and San Diego State each lost for the first time this season.