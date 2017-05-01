AP sources: Sabres have interviewed 6 candidates for GM job

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Two people with direct knowledge of the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager search tell The Associated Press the team has met with at least six candidates, and say the first round of interviews has not yet been completed.

The people spoke to The AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly discussing its search to replace general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma, who were fired last month.

One person said the Sabres have interviewed two Pittsburgh Penguins executives, associate general manager Jason Botterill and assistant GM Bill Guerin. They have also interviewed four other assistant general managers: Columbus Blue Jackets Bill Zito, Nashville Predators Paul Fenton, New Jersey Devils Tom Fitzgerald and Los Angeles Kings Michael Futa.

The person said Toronto Maple Leafs assistant GM Kyle Dubas has not been interviewed, despite his name surfacing in media reports as a potential candidate.



