AP source: Trumbo, Orioles reach $37.5 million, 3-year deal

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo follows through on a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during a baseball game in Baltimore. Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs after hitting 13 for Seattle in 2015, was voted the AL comeback award in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $37.5 million, three-year contract to keep major league home run champion Mark Trumbo, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is contingent on Trumbo passing a physical.

Trumbo hit 47 home runs last year and became a free agent. The 31-year-old did not accept the Orioles' qualifying offer of a $17.2 million, one-year contract, wanting to test the market. Uncertain whether he would return, the Orioles acquired outfielder Seth Smith from Seattle earlier this month.

With Trumbo leading the way, the Orioles earned an AL wild-card berth last season, then lost to Toronto in 11 innings.

Trumbo played in 159 games last season, batting .256 while setting career highs for home runs and RBIs (108). While he suspect defensively in right field, he made up for that deficiency with his offense. Trumbo had 157 hits, 51 walks and a .316 on-base percentage.

Obtained before last season from the Mariners, Trumbo has 178 homers and 517 RBIs over a seven-year big career with the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle and Baltimore.