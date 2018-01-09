AP Source: Notre Dame to promote Lea to d-coordinator

RALPH D. RUSSO (AP College Football Writer)
The Associated Press
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly argues a call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in South Bend, Ind. Kelly can deal with Saturday afternoons reunion of defensive assistants Mike Elko and Clark Lea with their former Wake Forest boss Dave Clawson. Whether Kellys No. 5 Irish can deal on the field with the explosive 5-3 Blue Demons, fresh off a 42-32 victory against Louisville, is another matter. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Two people with knowledge of the situation say Notre Dame is promoting linebackers coach Clark Lea to defensive coordinator, replacing Mike Elko, who left for Texas A&M last week.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because details of the move first reported by Yahoo Sports were still being finalized.

Lea came with Elko to Notre Dame from Wake Forest a year ago. Lea also worked with Elko at Bowling Green in 2012. The former Vanderbilt player started his coaching career at South Dakota State in 2007 and did stints at UCLA and Syracuse. This will be his first time as defensive coordinator.

Notre Dame rebounded from a four-win 2016 to go to 10-3 in 2017.

