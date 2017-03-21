AP source: Linebacker Manti Te'o agrees to deal with Saints

San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Manti Te'o reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- NFL veteran linebacker Manti Te'o has agreed sign a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to the Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced.

Te'o, a former Notre Dame star, has played 38 games during four NFL seasons, all with San Diego, where he's made 221 solo or assisted tackles, including 1+ sacks. He has two career interceptions.

The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Last season, an Achilles injury limited The 6-foot-1, 241-pound Te'o to three games.

In New Orleans, Te'o will work with linebackers coach Mike Nolan, who held the same post with the Chargers two seasons ago. Te'o had his most productive NFL season in 2015, making 83 total tackles in 12 games.

It remains to be seen how the Saints will use the 26-year-old Te'o. Incumbent starting middle linebacker Craig Robertson remains on the roster and New Orleans also added middle linebacker A.J. Klein when free agency began.

Klein, who was Luke Kuechly's primary backup in Carolina, is expected to compete for a starting job.

Dannell Ellerbe, Stephone Anthony, Hau'oli Kikaha and Nate Stupar also are among the linebackers who remain on New Orleans' roster.

