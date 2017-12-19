AP Source: Lane Kiffin, FAU agree on deal through 2027

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, FAU head coach Lane Kiffin looks over his team before the Conference USA championship NCAA college football game against North Texas, Saturday, in Boca Raton, Fla. FAU, Miami, Navy and Memphis are playing their bowl games on their home fields, and five other teams will play bowls in their home states. And that number could rise to six if Georgia makes the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta. (Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) -- A person familiar with the negotiations says Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic have agreed on a six-year extension through 2027.

The person says the additional length of the deal is the only new element already agreed upon. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed or made public by either side.

Kiffin had four seasons remaining on his existing deal, one that pays him $950,000 annually with a buyout that started at $2.5 million and decreases each year. Financial terms for the additional years are still being negotiated.

Kiffin and FAU took a 10-3 record into Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl. FAU won nine games in the previous three seasons combined, and Kiffin led the Owls to a Conference USA championship.

