AP Source: D-backs add another catcher in Josh Thole

PHOENIX (AP) -- A person close to the situation has confirmed that the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year minor league contract with catcher Josh Thole.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been officially announced.

The 30-year-old Thole, who has been the personal catcher for knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, played four seasons with the New York Mets and the last four with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He is the third catcher acquired by Arizona in the offseason, joining Chris Iannetta and Jeff Mathis. The team already had Chris Herrmann and Oscar Hernandez on the roster.