AP Source: Cubs, Strop avoid arbitration with 1-year deal

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop throws during the eighth inning of Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the World Series champion Chicago Cubs and reliever Pedro Strop have agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year contract.

The person, confirming reports by several outlets, spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Strop had asked for $6 million in arbitration with the team offering $4.6 million. The agreement continues a streak for president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, who has never taken a player to an arbitration hearing with Chicago or Boston.

Strop was 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 54 appearances last season. He came to the Cubs with 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta from Baltimore in 2013 - a trade that helped the franchise end a 108-year championship drought in 2016.