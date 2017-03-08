AP source: Bills in talks with veteran QB Brian Hoyer

Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills are in discussions with the representative of pending free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer.

The person says the talks began Wednesday, when NFL teams have an open window to contact pending free agents a day before the NFL's signing period begins. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are sensitive and Buffalo has not disclosed its plans.

Hoyer has eight seasons of NFL experience split over five teams. He went 1-4 with Chicago last year filling in for injured starter Jay Cutler. Hoyer's season ended in a 26-10 loss to Green Bay on Oct. 20, when he broke his left arm.

Overall, Hoyer has a 16-15 record as a starter.

The Bills' quarterback position is unsettled. The team has until Saturday to determine whether to pick up or opt out of the five-year extension Tyrod Taylor signed in August.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL