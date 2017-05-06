Antonio Conte backs Manchester United and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to be a 'top player'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has heaped praise on AS Monaco's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and has backed the striker to have a bright future ahead of him.

The 18-year-old has scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit, including five goals in the Champions League, which came in the knockout stages against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

"I don't like to talk about players from other teams, but in this case it's normal to tell he is a very good prospect," Conte told SFR Sport.

"For sure, he is still very young and he has a lot of room to improve. But he has all the characteristics to become a top player."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger revealed he came close to signing his compatriot for the Gunners last season before he signed his first professional contract at Monaco. However, the deal did not take shape and the player continued with his current employers.

Mbappe's form for the French club this season has not gone unnoticed as he has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe. Manchester United and Real Madrid are believed to be keen on securing his services, while Pep Guardiola's City and his former club Barcelona are in the race to sign him.

The Guardian reports Monaco rejected the Red Devils £72m (€85m, $93.1m) bid for their prized asset. Spanish newspaper Marca claims Mbappe has given the green light to make a switch to the La Liga, despite interest from United and Paris Saint-Germain.

United, City, Real, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG are all potential destinations for the striker, according to his uncle Pierre Mbappe. He said, "Are Juventus an option for the future? Yes, Juve are, as well as the two teams in Manchester, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona... in the future, they could all be options."

